of Swaffham Bulbeck. Passed away peacefully on Friday 11th September 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband to Sylvia. Much loved dad to Steven, Julie and Robert and a dear grandad. Due to current restrictions a graveside Funeral service is to be held at The Swaffham Bulbeck Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Dementia UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 17, 2020
