Home

POWERED BY

Services
CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Jo) STEVENS


1934 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Josephine (Jo) STEVENS Notice
STEVENS

Josephine (Jo)

It is with great sorrow that the family of Josephine Philippa Stevens (neé Newport) announces her passing on 20th November 2020. Born 19th April 1934, Jo passed away peacefully at home in Fordham, surrounded by her family. A private family funeral will be held in early December followed by a memorial service in the New Year when circumstances allow. Family flowers only but donations to the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to:- C.E.Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs CB7 5BN.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -