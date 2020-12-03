|
|
STEVENS
Josephine (Jo)
It is with great sorrow that the family of Josephine Philippa Stevens (neé Newport) announces her passing on 20th November 2020. Born 19th April 1934, Jo passed away peacefully at home in Fordham, surrounded by her family. A private family funeral will be held in early December followed by a memorial service in the New Year when circumstances allow. Family flowers only but donations to the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to:- C.E.Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs CB7 5BN.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 3, 2020