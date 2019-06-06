Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Joyce BARBER

Joyce BARBER Notice
Of Red Lodge, passed peacefully away on Saturday 25th May 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife to the late Derek. A much loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 18th June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 6, 2019
