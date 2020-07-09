|
|
BUGG
Joyce
passed peacefully away at her home in Moulton on Monday 29th June 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to Jim and a much loved mum of Chris and the late Greg. A dear Grandma to Jonathan and Stephen and Great-Grandma of Benjamin, Henry, Molly, Greg and Emma. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at St Peter's Churchyard, Moulton. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 9, 2020