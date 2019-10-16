|
WATKINSON
Joyce Elsie
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their caring words, cards and expressions of sympathy after the sad passing of Joyce on 29th September 2019 aged 91 years peacefully at St George's Court, Cambridge. Thank you for the donations received for the Alzheimer's Research UK. Many thanks to all that attended the Funeral Service and celebration of Joyces's life at St Margaret's Church, Chippenham. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 16, 2019