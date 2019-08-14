|
|
WATSON
Joyce
Of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife to the late Ronald. A much missed loving mother, wonderful Nanna and friend. Funeral Service to be held the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Thursday 22nd August at 12.00noon, a splash of colour welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 14, 2019