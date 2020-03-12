|
|
MANNING
June
of Tuddenham St Mary, passed peacefully away at her home on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved Mum of Denise and Paul and much loved Nana and Great Nana. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Friday 27th March at 3.00 pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired are to St Nicholas Hospice c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA, Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020