Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen SHARP

Notice Condolences

Karen SHARP Notice
SHARP

Karen

of Monkfryston, North Yorkshire. Passed peacefully away at her home in Newmarket on Wednesday 10th June 2020, aged 55 years. Beloved partner to Paul and a dear sister of Stuart and Andrew. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -