of Monkfryston, North Yorkshire. Passed peacefully away at her home in Newmarket on Wednesday 10th June 2020, aged 55 years. Beloved partner to Paul and a dear sister of Stuart and Andrew. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 18, 2020