Kathleen CHAPMAN

Kathleen CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Kathleen Maud 'Kath' Of Stow-Cum-Quy, passed away peacefully on Sunday 30th June 2019, aged 93 years. Much loved wife to the late Bill, dearly loved mum to Shirley and Brian and nan to Tracey. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Stow-Cum-Quy on Monday 22nd July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Queens Court Comfort Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 10, 2019
