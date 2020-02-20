Home

Richard Stebbings Funeral Service Ltd
Kendal House, Cambridge Road
Impington, Cambridgeshire CB24 9YS
01223 232309
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30
The Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel

Kathleen DEBENHAM

Notice

Kathleen DEBENHAM Notice
DEBENHAM

Kathleen

Passed peacefully to rest in the Arthur Rank Hospice on Friday 7th February 2020 aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Raymond (Ray), much loved mum to Moria, Linda, Cynthia (Cindy) and Melvin. Dear mother in law to Maxine, David, Robert and Ian. Wonderful nana and great nana. The Funeral Service will take place at The Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel on Tuesday 25th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only, if desired donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, may be sent to Richard Stebbings Funeral Service Ltd, Kendal House, Cambridge Road, Impington, Cambridge, CB24 9YS. Tel. 01223 232309
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
