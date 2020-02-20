|
DEBENHAM
Kathleen
Passed peacefully to rest in the Arthur Rank Hospice on Friday 7th February 2020 aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Raymond (Ray), much loved mum to Moria, Linda, Cynthia (Cindy) and Melvin. Dear mother in law to Maxine, David, Robert and Ian. Wonderful nana and great nana. The Funeral Service will take place at The Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel on Tuesday 25th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only, if desired donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, may be sent to Richard Stebbings Funeral Service Ltd, Kendal House, Cambridge Road, Impington, Cambridge, CB24 9YS. Tel. 01223 232309
