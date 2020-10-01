|
|
LORD
Keith
of Willingham Green, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday 28th August 2020, aged 88 years. Dear husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Rachel, father-in-law of James and grandad of Amy and Charlie. A private funeral service at West Wratting Church, followed by interment in the churchyard, has taken place. The family wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy and such kind donations for Heart Research Institute (UK) in his memory. Special thanks are due to Rachel Paintin and all her staff for the funeral arrangements. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 1, 2020