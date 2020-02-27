Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00
All Saints Church
Gazeley
Ken SPACEY

Ken SPACEY Notice
SPACEY Ken

formerly of Gazeley. Passed peacefully away on Friday 14th February 2020, in his 93rd year. Husband to the late Doreen. Father of Julia and Chris and Grandfather to Craig, Nick, Matt and Sherman. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church Gazeley today Thursday 5th March at 11.00am, followed by interment. No flowers please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to either The Royal British Legion or The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
