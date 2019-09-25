|
|
SAUNDERS
Kenneth George (Ken)
Died peacefully at Hilton Park Care Home on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 89 years. Husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Chris, Ian, David and the late Paul and a loving granddad and great granddad. Funeral service to be held at Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel on Thursday 10th October at 11.30am. Flowers or if desired donations may be made for The Alzheimer's Society c/o Harry Williams and Sons, 83 Victoria Road, Cambridge
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019