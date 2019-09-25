Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30
Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kennth SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennth SAUNDERS

Notice Condolences

Kennth SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS

Kenneth George (Ken)

Died peacefully at Hilton Park Care Home on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 89 years. Husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Chris, Ian, David and the late Paul and a loving granddad and great granddad. Funeral service to be held at Cambridge City Crematorium East Chapel on Thursday 10th October at 11.30am. Flowers or if desired donations may be made for The Alzheimer's Society c/o Harry Williams and Sons, 83 Victoria Road, Cambridge
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.