EAST
Lance Peter
of Soham and formerly Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 5th September 2020, aged 55 years. Beloved husband to Sally and a much loved Dad of Tiffany, Tom, Lana and Montana. A dear Grandad and Stepdad. Due to current restrictions a private cremation service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium. Those wishing to view the service can via: www.obitus.com using: Username: Tuwa1099 and Password: 710865 on Thursday 17th September from 12.00 noon. The Funeral Cortege will pass via Manderston Road Newmarket at 11.20am for those wishing to be part of the service (No Black Clothes). Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 10, 2020