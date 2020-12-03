|
|
LORKING Les
of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away at his home on Saturday 28th November 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet and a much loved dad to Karen, Hayley and Stephen. A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but Donations if desired may be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or Marie Curie Cancer Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 3, 2020