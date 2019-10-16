|
BAKER
Leslie Arthur
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Sonja, much loved dad of Sandra and Michael, dear grandad of Darren, Jamie, Amanda and Dean, great-grandad of Orla and Polly, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 30th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to The Redwings Horse Sanctuary may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5HA. Tel: 01353 720222
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 16, 2019