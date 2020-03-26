Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel

Lily CARTER

Lily CARTER Notice
CARTER

Lily (nee Peachey)

Aged 92 years, formally of Hatchfield Farm,Newmarket. Died suddenly on 6th March 2020 at home. Widow of Russell, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Service to take place on 3rd April 2020 at 2.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Donations if desired to St Peters Church, Thurston c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel. 01359 230227. Thanks Ron and Margery.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
