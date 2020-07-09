|
|
ELMES
Lona May
passed away peacefully on 11th June 2020 in hospital, following a brief stay. Formerly of Hundon, Kirtling and Burwell. Lona was 97 years old. Lona was a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her funeral was held at All Saints Church, Kirtling on 29th June. Mourners were Maralyn Levell and Jane Mayes (rep: Martin and Dan Mayes). Many thanks for all the support recieved during this difficult time. Also to the team at Ness Court, Burwell. Thanks again, Maralyn & Jane
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 9, 2020