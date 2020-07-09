Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lona ELMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lona ELMES

Notice Condolences

Lona ELMES Notice
ELMES

Lona May

passed away peacefully on 11th June 2020 in hospital, following a brief stay. Formerly of Hundon, Kirtling and Burwell. Lona was 97 years old. Lona was a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her funeral was held at All Saints Church, Kirtling on 29th June. Mourners were Maralyn Levell and Jane Mayes (rep: Martin and Dan Mayes). Many thanks for all the support recieved during this difficult time. Also to the team at Ness Court, Burwell. Thanks again, Maralyn & Jane
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -