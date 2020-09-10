|
of Newmarket, formerly of Ostwennemar, Germany, passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital after a short illness on Thursday 27th August 2020, aged 87 years. A much loved wife to the late Eric, a beloved mother to Irene and Janet, a dear grandmother to Michelle, Christopher, Mark and Matthew and a dear great grandmother. A private funeral service to be held, all enquiries to be made c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 10, 2020