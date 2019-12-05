Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00
St Marys Church
Burwell
Luke ELBOURNE

Luke ELBOURNE Notice
ELBOURNE

Luke

of Burwell. Passed peacefully away at his home on Thursday 28th November 2019 aged 44 years. Beloved partner to Vikki and a much loved daddy of Oliver. Dear son to Christopher, brother of Adam and grandson to Mary. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Thursday 12th December at 12:00 noon followed by private interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity or The Brain Tumour Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
