|
|
AVES
Lyn Of Reach, passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 aged 68 years. Much loved wife to Michael, mother to Rebecca, Michael, Robert and William, and grandmother to Jacob. Funeral Service at St Etheldreda's Church, Reach, on Wednesday 24th July at 1.00pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to 'A.C.T.' (Addenbrooke's Hospital) and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 17, 2019