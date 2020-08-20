|
COWGILL
Mabel
of Isleham formerly Littleport, passed peacefully away on Monday 10th August 2020 aged 100 years. A dearly loved Mum to Peter and Claire and Nana to Abi & Millie and friend to many. Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Isleham Cemetery on Friday 21st August 2020 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Ark Church Isleham c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 20, 2020