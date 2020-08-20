Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
12:00
Isleham Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel COWGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel COWGILL

Notice Condolences

Mabel COWGILL Notice
COWGILL

Mabel

of Isleham formerly Littleport, passed peacefully away on Monday 10th August 2020 aged 100 years. A dearly loved Mum to Peter and Claire and Nana to Abi & Millie and friend to many. Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Isleham Cemetery on Friday 21st August 2020 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Ark Church Isleham c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -