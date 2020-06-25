Home

of Burwell. Dearly loved Husband to Mary and loving Dad and Grandad passed peacefully away on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 78 years. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Burwell cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations if desired can be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of C. E. Fuller & Co, Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 25, 2020
