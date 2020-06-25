|
TAYLOR
Malcolm John
(John)
of Burwell. Dearly loved Husband to Mary and loving Dad and Grandad passed peacefully away on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 78 years. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Burwell cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations if desired can be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of C. E. Fuller & Co, Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 25, 2020