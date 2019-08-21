|
|
ANDERSON
Margaret
Of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 17th August 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife to Gordon, an adored mum of Gill and nana to Lauren. Funeral Service to be held The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on
Wednesday 28th August at 10:00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable to Woodgreen The Animals Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019