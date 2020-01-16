|
Margaret
of Newmarket.
Passed peacefully away with her family by her side on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 83 Years. Beloved wife to the late Roy and a much loved mum of Karen, Mark, Paul, Amanda and the late Stephen. Sister to John and a dear grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Marys Church Newmarket on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11:00am, followed by private interment. Family Flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Racing Welfare and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 16, 2020