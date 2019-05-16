Home

BOWERS
Margaret
Of Mildenhall formerly of Burwell, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday 30th April 2019 aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Ryan, much loved mum and nanna,who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 22nd May at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to Shine may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court,
High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 16, 2019
