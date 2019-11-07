|
|
BROWN
Margaret
of Newmarket.
Passed away after a long illness on Friday 1st November 2019 aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Alex and a much loved mum to Laurie. Dear grandmother of Chris and Emma and mother-in-law to Carole. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Monday 18th November at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Mind and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 7, 2019