LLOYD Margaret Mary
of Burwell, passed away at her home on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved Wife to the late Harold, a dearly loved Mum to Jenny, Brenda, Bill, Sue, Debbie, Barbara and the late Maggie, and a much loved Nana and Great Nana. Funeral service to be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Monday 9th March, at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations may be made payable to either "Arthur Rank Hospice" or "Burwell Surgery" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 5, 2020