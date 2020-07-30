|
|
PAMPLIN
Margaret of Dullingham, formerly of Lode, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th July 2020, aged 85 years. A dearly loved friend, neighbour and Godmother who will be sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday 7th August. No flowers please, but donations in Margaret's memory may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care. All enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors. Tel: (01638) 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 30, 2020