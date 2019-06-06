|
Of Newmarket, passed peacefully away on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late John Rice and a much loved mum, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Requiem funeral mass to be held at the Newmarket Catholic Church on Friday 14th June at 12.00noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG or at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mary-T-Rice
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 6, 2019