SYMONDS
Margaret (née Nicholls)
of Burwell, and formerly Fordham. Passed peacefully away on Monday 8th June 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved wife to Bryan and a much loved mum of Carl and Dianne. Dear Grandmother of Matthew, Thomas and Joe and mother in law to Anita and Russell. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The Cambridge City Crematorium, West Chapel. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 11, 2020