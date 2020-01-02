|
|
O'GORMAN
Marie of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away after a short illness on Friday 20th December 2019, in her 100th year. Beloved wife to the late trainer Paddy O'Gorman. A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Mass to be held at The Newmarket Catholic Church on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private interment. Family Flowers only please. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 2, 2020