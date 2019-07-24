Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn CROSSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn CROSSLEY

Notice Condolences

Marilyn CROSSLEY Notice
CROSSLEY

Marilyn

of Burwell. Died peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 78 years. A beloved wife to Sidney. Much loved mum of James and Katie and a dear grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.