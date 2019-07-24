|
CROSSLEY
Marilyn
of Burwell. Died peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 78 years. A beloved wife to Sidney. Much loved mum of James and Katie and a dear grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 24, 2019