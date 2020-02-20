|
JARVIS Marion of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Monday 17th February 2020, aged 87 Years. Wife to the late Bill. Much loved mother to David and John and a dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 3rd March at 2.00pm. Family Flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to The Greyhound Trust Suffolk and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020