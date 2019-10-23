|
BARBER
Marjorie
formerly of Rowley Drive, Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th October 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife to the late Lionel and a much loved mum of Nigel. A dear Nana to Michelle and Tristan and Great-Nana of Thomas, Caitlyn, Cameron, Bethany, Sophie and Olivia. Mother-in-law to Rosemary.
Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Monday 4th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Newmarket Day Centre and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019