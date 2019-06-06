Home

Marjorie GLOVER

Marjorie GLOVER Notice
Of Cheveley and formerly Liverpool passed away suddenly on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved Wife to the late Brian. A much loved mum of Tracy and David and dear nana to Matthew. A service of thanksgiving after a private cremation is to be held at St Marys Church, Cheveley on Tuesday 18th June at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to either Newmarket Open Door or St Marys Church Cheveley (Toilet Fund) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 6, 2019
