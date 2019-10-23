Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St. Edmunds
Marjorie REEVE

Marjorie REEVE Notice
REEVE

Marjorie

Wife of the late Arthur Reeve. Dearly loved mother of Mary & Elizabeth, loving grandmother and great grandmother. Died peacefully at Gracewell of Kentford on Tuesday, 8th October, aged 96 years. Funeral service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday, 6th November at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations may be made payable to the ""Alzheimers Society" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket,

25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
