Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St Edmunds
MONKHOUSE

Mark Kevin

of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 56 years. Beloved husband to Karen and a much loved Dad of Giselle. Dear Son of Esme and the late Brian. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 27th December at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Motor Neurone Disease Association and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
