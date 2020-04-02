Home

Martin GLEESON

GLEESON

Martin Patrick "Marty" of Newmarket, formerly of Kildare and Hawick, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday 22nd March 2020, aged 66 years. A much loved partner to Hazel, a dear father to Martin, Louise and Rachel, and a dear grandfather and step-father. A private funeral service will be held, with a public memorial service to be scheduled later in the year. All enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors Tel 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
