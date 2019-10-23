|
BOTCHER Mary
of Cheveley, passed away peacefully on Monday 14th October 2019 aged 72 years. Beloved wife to the late John and a much loved mum of Steve, Sue, Andrew and Graham. A dear granny to Daniel, William, James and Ewan. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 29th October at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Moffat Community Woodlands and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019