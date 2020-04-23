|
BRIGGS
Mary
formerly of Gazeley. Passed peacefully away at her home in Ousden, on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife to the late Dick. Much loved mother of Tim and Kate, a dear grandmother to Rhys, Laura and Rowanne, and a dear twin sister to John Hammond. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to either Cancer Research UK or The RNLI and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020