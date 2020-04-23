Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BRIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BRIGGS

Notice Condolences

Mary BRIGGS Notice
BRIGGS

Mary

formerly of Gazeley. Passed peacefully away at her home in Ousden, on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife to the late Dick. Much loved mother of Tim and Kate, a dear grandmother to Rhys, Laura and Rowanne, and a dear twin sister to John Hammond. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to either Cancer Research UK or The RNLI and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -