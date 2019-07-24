|
|
HARRISON Mary 'Joyce'
Of Reach, passed away peacefully on Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Eldred and mother to Brian, David, Nigel and Sandra. Mother-in-law to Paula. Wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Etheldreda Church, Reach on Thursday 1st August at 2.00pm, followed by interment. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be left at the service and will be used to benefit the Dementia Unit at Queens Court Care Home. Please wear casual and colourful clothes.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 24, 2019