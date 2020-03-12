Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Newmarket
View Map

Mary HUNT

Notice Condolences

Mary HUNT Notice
HUNT

Mary Gweneth of Newmarket, formerly of Barrow, passed away on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife to the late Arthur,a dear mother to Anne and the late Nicola, and a beloved grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Newmarket, on Thursday 12th March (TODAY), at 11.00am, followed by burial in Barrow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired maybe made payable to "Guide Dogs for the Blind" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -