KETTERINGHAM
Mary (Molly) of Newmarket, formerly of Thurlow passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 1st March 2020 aged 97 years. Much loved by all her family and friends. A celebration of Molly's life will take place on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Magpas may be left at the service or sent c/o C E Fuller, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN. Tel. 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020