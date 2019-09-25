Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
14:30
Cheveley United Reformed Church
HATLEY

Maud 'Peggy' Formerly of Spurling Close, Cheveley, passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd September 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife to the late Gus, and a much loved mum, sister, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service to be held at Cheveley United Reformed Church, on Wednesday 2nd October, at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made payable to 'Brandon Park Nursing Home' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
