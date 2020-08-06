Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00
St Marys Church
Lidgate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen HORRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen HORRIDGE

Notice Condolences

Maureen HORRIDGE Notice
HORRIDGE Maureen

(formerly of Lidgate) passed away peacefully in Davers Court Care Home on Friday 24th July 2020. Aged 83 years. A much loved Mum to Paul & Tracey and Mother in Law to Babs & Colin. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at St Marys Church, Lidgate on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Davers Court Amenities Fund c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews St North, BSE. IP33 1TH. Tel:01284 723889
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -