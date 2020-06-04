|
LORD
Maureen Anne
Keith and the family of the late Maureen wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Thanks also to those who sent such kind donations for the Royal Papworth Hospital Charity in her memory. Special thanks are due to Mr Paintin & his staff and Kingfisher House in Newmarket, for all their care and attention. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement of their most heartfelt gratitude.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 4, 2020