Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:30
St Peter's Church
Moulton
STOVOLD

Mavis

formerly of Chelsea, Fordham and Moulton, passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th October 2019, aged 90 years. A much loved wife to the late John, and a dearly loved mother to Lesley, Grant, Dinah and Julia, and beloved Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Church, Moulton, on Wednesday 6th November, at 2.30pm. Flowers if desired may be sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
