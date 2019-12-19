|
|
ADAMS
Michael
formerly of Newmarket and Fordham. Passed away peacefully at his home in Soham, on Friday 13th December 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to Rosemary for sixty four years. A much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to be held at St Martin's Church, Exning on Tuesday 31st December at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Hospice at Home) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 19, 2019