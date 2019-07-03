Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DORLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DORLING

Notice Condolences

Michael DORLING Notice
DORLING Michael George Of Newmarket passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th June 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband to the late Norma and a much loved dad to Gemma and Abi. Funeral service to be held at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July, at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "Cancer Research UK" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.