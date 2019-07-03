|
DORLING Michael George Of Newmarket passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th June 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband to the late Norma and a much loved dad to Gemma and Abi. Funeral service to be held at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July, at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "Cancer Research UK" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 3, 2019